Portsmouth captain Hannah Haughton lifts the Portsmouth & District FA Senior Women's Cup. Picture by Alex ShutePortsmouth captain Hannah Haughton lifts the Portsmouth & District FA Senior Women's Cup. Picture by Alex Shute
Portsmouth captain Hannah Haughton lifts the Portsmouth & District FA Senior Women's Cup. Picture by Alex Shute

Picture gallery – Pompey lift  the Portsmouth & District FA Women’s Senior Cup for the fifth season in a row

Pompey Women have lifted the Portsmouth & District FA Women’s Senior Cup for the fifth season running.

By Simon Carter
Published 5th May 2023, 11:30 BST

They defeated Moneyfields 2-1 at Portchester’s On-Site Group Stadium last night to continue their dominance of the tournament.

Facing Moneys in the final for the fourth season in a row, Pompey went ahead on 11 minutes when Ella Wild converted a penalty after Sophie Quirk was fouled.

Quirk doubled the lead on 72 minutes, popping up at the back post to convert a cross from Danielle Rowe.

Kim Whitcombe reduced the arrears for Moneys, who play a division lower than the Blues in the women’s pyramid.

While Pompey have finished fourth in the third tier - the Southern Premier - Moneys have claimed a third place finish in their first season competing in South West Division 1.

Moneyfields won the PDFA Cup in 2017/18, beating Pompey 2-1. But the following season the Blues beat Moneys 4-1 in the semi-final before hammering Horndean 15-0 at Baffins’ PMC Stadium to lift the silverware.

Pompey defeated Moneyfields 4-1 in the delayed 2019/20 final - the game taking place in October 2020 at Baffins - before winning again on penalties the following June after a 0-0 draw at Westleigh Park.

Pompey retained the trophy once again in 2021/22, beating Moneyfields 4-0.

Portsmouth line up with the PDFA Senior Cup. Picture by Alex Shute

1. Portsmouth line up with the PDFA Senior Cup

Portsmouth line up with the PDFA Senior Cup. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Portsmouth players await being presented with the PDFA Senior Cup. Picture by Alex Shute

2. Portsmouth players await being presented with the PDFA Senior Cup.

Portsmouth players await being presented with the PDFA Senior Cup. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields. Picture by Alex Shute

3. Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields

Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields. Picture by Alex Shute

4. Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields

Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute

