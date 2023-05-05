Pompey Women have lifted the Portsmouth & District FA Women’s Senior Cup for the fifth season running.

They defeated Moneyfields 2-1 at Portchester’s On-Site Group Stadium last night to continue their dominance of the tournament.

Facing Moneys in the final for the fourth season in a row, Pompey went ahead on 11 minutes when Ella Wild converted a penalty after Sophie Quirk was fouled.

Quirk doubled the lead on 72 minutes, popping up at the back post to convert a cross from Danielle Rowe.

Kim Whitcombe reduced the arrears for Moneys, who play a division lower than the Blues in the women’s pyramid.

While Pompey have finished fourth in the third tier - the Southern Premier - Moneys have claimed a third place finish in their first season competing in South West Division 1.

Moneyfields won the PDFA Cup in 2017/18, beating Pompey 2-1. But the following season the Blues beat Moneys 4-1 in the semi-final before hammering Horndean 15-0 at Baffins’ PMC Stadium to lift the silverware.

Pompey defeated Moneyfields 4-1 in the delayed 2019/20 final - the game taking place in October 2020 at Baffins - before winning again on penalties the following June after a 0-0 draw at Westleigh Park.

Pompey retained the trophy once again in 2021/22, beating Moneyfields 4-0.

1 . Portsmouth line up with the PDFA Senior Cup Portsmouth line up with the PDFA Senior Cup. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth players await being presented with the PDFA Senior Cup. Portsmouth players await being presented with the PDFA Senior Cup. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales

4 . Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields Portsmouth (light blue) v Moneyfields. Picture by Alex Shute Photo: Alex Shute Photo Sales