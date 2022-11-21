Picture gallery – Pompey Women v Pompey Women Development, Hampshire FA Senior Cup, Westleigh Park
Pompey Women needed a penalty shoot-out to beat their development team and reach the semi-finals of the Hampshire FA Senior Women’s Cup.
Pompey progressed 4-3 on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw at Westleigh Park on Friday evening.
Macey Walters put the development team into a surprise lead, with Nicole Barrett levelling shortly after the restart.
Ella Wild put Pompey ahead late on, but Chelsea Burr levelled in stoppage time.
Pictures by Nathan Lipsham