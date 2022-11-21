News you can trust since 1877
Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Picture gallery – Pompey Women v Pompey Women Development, Hampshire FA Senior Cup, Westleigh Park

Pompey Women needed a penalty shoot-out to beat their development team and reach the semi-finals of the Hampshire FA Senior Women’s Cup.

By Simon Carter
3 minutes ago

Pompey progressed 4-3 on spot-kicks after a 2-2 draw at Westleigh Park on Friday evening.

Macey Walters put the development team into a surprise lead, with Nicole Barrett levelling shortly after the restart.

Ella Wild put Pompey ahead late on, but Chelsea Burr levelled in stoppage time.

Pictures by Nathan Lipsham

1. Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development

Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

2. Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development

Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

3. Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development

Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

4. Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development

Pompey Women (blue) v Pompey Women Development. Picture by Nathan Lipsham

Photo: Nathan Lipsham

