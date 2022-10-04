News you can trust since 1877
Pompey's Taylor Macdonald has just netted direct from a free-kick. Picture by Dave Haines

Picture gallery – Portsmouth 5 Billericay 0, FA Women’s National League Southern Premier, Westleigh Park

Welsh international Emma Jones fired a hat-trick as Portsmouth Women stormed to their biggest victory of the season.

By Simon Carter
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 11:10 am

The striker took her FA National League Southern Premier tally to five as the Blues caned Billericay 5-0 at Westleigh Park.

After six games of 2022/23, Pompey are now just a point behind leaders Oxford United, who were held 1-1 by Watford.

Jones put the hosts in control with goals in the 18th and 35th minutes before Taylor McDonald netted direct from a free-kick to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Danielle Lane stretched the advantage still further with Jones sealing the nap hand show with her third goal just after the hour mark.

It was Pompey’s fifth successive home league fixture, after beginning the campaign with a 3-0 victory at Ipswich.

A sixth home match arrives this coming Sunday, against Bridgwater United at Westleigh Park (2pm). After that, they travel to Oxford on October 23.

Pompey's Taylor Macdonald has just netted direct from a free-kick. Picture by Dave Haines

Pompey's Taylor Macdonald has just netted direct from a free-kick. Picture by Dave Haines

Dani Lane scores. Picture by Dave Haines

Pompey's Dani Lane has just scored. Picture by Dave Haines

