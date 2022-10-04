The striker took her FA National League Southern Premier tally to five as the Blues caned Billericay 5-0 at Westleigh Park.

After six games of 2022/23, Pompey are now just a point behind leaders Oxford United, who were held 1-1 by Watford.

Jones put the hosts in control with goals in the 18th and 35th minutes before Taylor McDonald netted direct from a free-kick to make it 3-0 at the interval.

Danielle Lane stretched the advantage still further with Jones sealing the nap hand show with her third goal just after the hour mark.

It was Pompey’s fifth successive home league fixture, after beginning the campaign with a 3-0 victory at Ipswich.

A sixth home match arrives this coming Sunday, against Bridgwater United at Westleigh Park (2pm). After that, they travel to Oxford on October 23.

