Picture gallery – Prince of Wales v Jubilee, AFC Fairfields v Freehouse B, City of Portsmouth Sunday League cups
AFC Fairfields defeated higher division opposition in the Portsmouth Sunday League Adelaide Cup.
By Simon Carter
40 minutes ago
Goals from Brandon Baker and Logan Baker gave the Division 6 side a 2-1 win over tier higher Freehouse B at Farlington.
Chris Thompson replied for a Freehouse side who had lost their previous three games 9-2, 10-2 and 14-0.
Elsewhere at Farlington, Division 4 Jubilee defeated Division 3 Prince of Wales 3-1.
Pictures by Alex Shute.
