Danny Wright celebrates scoring his first and Hawks' fourth against Dulwich. Picture by Dave Haines.

Picture gallery – Roberts and Wright at the double as Hawks thrash Dulwich Hamlet 5-1 in the National League South

James Roberts and Danny Wright both netted twice as Hawks romped to the second-biggest National League South win of manager Paul Doswell’s Westleigh Park reign.

By Simon Carter
3 minutes ago

Roberts’ double - including a penalty - had helped Hawks into a 3-1 lead against visiting Dulwich Hamlet. And Wright, on as a second half sub, struck twice in the closing minutes.

With top two Ebbsfleet and Dartford both losing, third-placed Hawks are now just three points adrift of leaders Fleet.

In 106 previous NLS games under Doswell, Hawks had only scored five goals twice.

The biggest league win of his reign remains the 6-0 spanking handed out to Dorking in only his fourth game in charge in August 2019.

Fans had to wait until October 2021 for the second time, a 5-2 Westleigh Park victory over Concord Rangers.

Mo Faal was also on target against Dulwich, his ninth league goal of the season - the same as Roberts.

1. Danny Wright scores the first of his two goals

Danny Wright scores the first of his two goals. Picture by Dave Haines.

2. Danny Wright scores his second to make it 5-1

Danny Wright scores his second to make it 5-1. Picture by Dave Haines.

3. Danny Wright celebrates his second goal

Danny Wright celebrates his second goal. Picture by Dave Haines.

4. James Roberts converts a penalty

James Roberts converts a penalty. Picture by Dave Haines.

