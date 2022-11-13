Roberts’ double - including a penalty - had helped Hawks into a 3-1 lead against visiting Dulwich Hamlet. And Wright, on as a second half sub, struck twice in the closing minutes.

With top two Ebbsfleet and Dartford both losing, third-placed Hawks are now just three points adrift of leaders Fleet.

In 106 previous NLS games under Doswell, Hawks had only scored five goals twice.

The biggest league win of his reign remains the 6-0 spanking handed out to Dorking in only his fourth game in charge in August 2019.

Fans had to wait until October 2021 for the second time, a 5-2 Westleigh Park victory over Concord Rangers.

Mo Faal was also on target against Dulwich, his ninth league goal of the season - the same as Roberts.

Danny Wright scores the first of his two goals

Danny Wright scores his second to make it 5-1

Danny Wright celebrates his second goal

James Roberts converts a penalty