Moneyfields' Eric Kerage keeps his eye on the ball against Denmead. Picture by Martyn White
Moneyfields' Eric Kerage keeps his eye on the ball against Denmead. Picture by Martyn White

Picture gallery – Ryan Chandler reaches 20-goal season milestone as Denmead beat Moneyfields Reserves in Hampshire Premier League

Ryan Chandler reached the 20-goal season milestone as Denmead kept alive their hopes of a top five Hampshire Premier League finish.

By Simon Carter
Published 8th May 2023, 14:02 BST

He was on target - along with Keiran Hammond and Dan Broad - in a 3-1 Front Lawn victory over Moneyfields Reserves. Jacob Elliott replied.

Denmead need to win their four remaining games to leapfrog Harvest into fifth place in the Senior Division table, a run-in that starts at Stockbridge on Tuesday.

If Paul Goddard’s men pick up three wins and a draw, they will finish level on points with Harvest, who currently have a plus 11 better goal difference.

Harvest completed their fixtures at the weekend with a 5-1 win over Whitehill & Bordon at Westleigh Park.

Logan Vickers netted twice with Davey Blofield, Dan Goodsell and Callum Harman completing the nap hand.

Jacob Elliott has just scored Moneyfields' consolation against Denmead. Picture by Martyn White

1. Jacob Elliott has just scored Moneyfields' consolation against Denmead

Jacob Elliott has just scored Moneyfields' consolation against Denmead. Picture by Martyn White Photo: MARTYN WHITE

Denmead (blue) v Moneyfields Reserves. Picture by Martyn White

2. Denmead (blue) v Moneyfields Reserves

Denmead (blue) v Moneyfields Reserves. Picture by Martyn White Photo: MARTYN WHITE

Denmead (blue) v Moneyfields Reserves. Picture by Martyn White

3. Denmead (blue) v Moneyfields Reserves

Denmead (blue) v Moneyfields Reserves. Picture by Martyn White Photo: MARTYN WHITE

Moneyfields coach Oliver Adnan, left, and interim manager Ash Clarke. Picture by Martyn White

4. Moneyfields coach Oliver Adnan, left, and interim manager Ash Clarke

Moneyfields coach Oliver Adnan, left, and interim manager Ash Clarke. Picture by Martyn White Photo: MARTYN WHITE

