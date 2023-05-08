Picture gallery – Ryan Chandler reaches 20-goal season milestone as Denmead beat Moneyfields Reserves in Hampshire Premier League
Ryan Chandler reached the 20-goal season milestone as Denmead kept alive their hopes of a top five Hampshire Premier League finish.
He was on target - along with Keiran Hammond and Dan Broad - in a 3-1 Front Lawn victory over Moneyfields Reserves. Jacob Elliott replied.
Denmead need to win their four remaining games to leapfrog Harvest into fifth place in the Senior Division table, a run-in that starts at Stockbridge on Tuesday.
If Paul Goddard’s men pick up three wins and a draw, they will finish level on points with Harvest, who currently have a plus 11 better goal difference.
Harvest completed their fixtures at the weekend with a 5-1 win over Whitehill & Bordon at Westleigh Park.
Logan Vickers netted twice with Davey Blofield, Dan Goodsell and Callum Harman completing the nap hand.