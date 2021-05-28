Kevin Shipp

Picture gallery - Samba v Old Boys, North End Lions v Freehouse B - City of Portsmouth Sunday League

North End Lions clinched runners-up spot in Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League with a double header victory over Freehouse B.

By Simon Carter
Friday, 28th May 2021, 8:53 am

A David Chester treble gave them a 3-0 success in the first match at Bransbury Park, and Michael Abbott netted the only goal in the reverse fixture.

In Division 3, Old Boys Athletic are second after a 5-1 win against Samba in their final fixture.

Kevin Shipp captured the action.

1. A Samba player is surrounded by Old Boys Athletic opponents

Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

2. The Old Boys Athletic keeper makes a save

Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

3. Old Boys (left) v Samba

Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

4. North End Lions (blue) v Freehouse B

Kevin Shipp

Photo: -

