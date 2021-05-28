Picture gallery - Samba v Old Boys, North End Lions v Freehouse B - City of Portsmouth Sunday League
North End Lions clinched runners-up spot in Division 6 of the City of Portsmouth Sunday League with a double header victory over Freehouse B.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 8:53 am
A David Chester treble gave them a 3-0 success in the first match at Bransbury Park, and Michael Abbott netted the only goal in the reverse fixture.
In Division 3, Old Boys Athletic are second after a 5-1 win against Samba in their final fixture.
Kevin Shipp captured the action.
