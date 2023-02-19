Picture gallery - stunning late Matthews goal gives Hawks victory over Taunton in the National League South

Sub Sam Matthews scored a stunning late winner as Hawks collected back-to-back home National League South wins.

Collecting the ball from a short corner routine, Matthews struck a superb angled shot from outside the penalty area into the top corner.

That gave Hawks a dramatic 3-2 victory over Taunton Town, moving Paul Doswell’s side to within three points of second-placed Dartford and still with two games in hand.

Hawks had been trailing 2-1 when Matthews and Paul Rooney were introduced on the hour mark for Charlie Ruff and Ethan Burnett.

Mo Faal levelled on 67 minutes, with his 16th NLS goal of the campaign, before Matthews sparked great celebrations in the dying stages.

Player-coach Jamie Collins told Hawks’ YouTube channel: ‘You saw the reaction (to the winner) from the bench, the players, the fans - that’s why we’re in football.’

Collins added: ‘When we’ve got fully fit squad we know the lads on the bench are as good as anyone in the starting XI.

‘Sam made a massive difference when he came on. We know what a good player he is and he showed it.’

Callum Kealy had put Hawks into an early lead with his first goal since signing from divisional rivals Worthing.

But Taunton, who had beaten Hawks 2-0 in Somerset at the end of last month, were level by half-time.

And the Peacocks were dreaming of completing the double when Dylan Morgan fired them ahead from distance on 56 minutes.

‘They are a difficult team to play against,’ said Collins. ‘But it shows we have the players to grind out a result.’

