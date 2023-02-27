River Boam jumped off the bench to bag a debut winner for Mid-Solent League high-fliers Portchester Rovers.

After just 10 minutes on the pitch, the striker chested the ball down on the edge of the area before rifling in an unstoppable shot.

That gave Portchester a 3-2 win over Horndean United at Cowplain School in what was the second league meeting of the clubs in eight days - the previous clash at Farlington ending 3-3.

That left Rovers joint top of the MSL with unbeaten Meon Milton, who have the luxury of four matches in hand.

Boam was signed on as 25-goal top scorer Chinemerem Nwokenkwo was still unavailable.

Rovers, who welcomed back David O’Donnell, went ahead when Josh Dean netted from a Lewis Clarke cross - his third goal in two games against Horndean.

Against the run of play Horndean were awarded what Rovers felt was a ‘soft penalty from a 50/50 in the box’ - Jack Goldring converted.

Minutes later, Horndean were awarded a second spot-kick when a headed clearance was adjudged to have struck Paul Harris on the arm. Again Goldring converted to put Horndean ahead at the interval.

It was 2-2 when O’Donnell struck directly from a corner.

Rovers boss Chris Yoxall said: ‘Horndean edged last week but this was a strong performance from us.

‘The league looks like it’s Milton’s to lose but we have them, Mob and Burrfields, so will undoubtedly have a hand in who wins the title.’

Horndean boss Lewis Charlton said: ‘It was another fiercely contested game.

‘Portchester were slightly the better of the two teams in this game, as opposed to last week when we were.

‘Once again it was disappointing to lose out on points when having a second half lead. But we have been steadily improving since we made the management change.’

1 . Sam Jones. Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League Sam Jones. Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-43) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2 . Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-42) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3 . Josh Dean. Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League Josh Dean. Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-41) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4 . Jack Goldring celebrates his goal. Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League Jack Goldring celebrates his goal. Horndean Utd v Portchester Rovers, Mid-Solent League. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 250223-39) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales