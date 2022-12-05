Picture gallery – top scorer Lee Kaberry at the double as Horndean United thump Rowner Rovers in the Mid-Solent League
Top scorer Lee Kaberry netted twice as Horndean United romped to a Mid-Solent League win over Rowner Rovers.
By Simon Carter
5 minutes ago
Kaberry’s double in his mid-table side’s 6-1 win at Cowplain School took his seasonal tally to 13 in just 11 appearances.
Sam Leitch, Israel Matonga, Marley Spiers and Jon Ashford were also on target as second-bottom Rowner - who replied through Jonathan McMullan - suffered a ninth loss in 11 MSL outings.
Page 1 of 4