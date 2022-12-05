News you can trust since 1877
Jon Ashford scores for Horndean United. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Picture gallery – top scorer Lee Kaberry at the double as Horndean United thump Rowner Rovers in the Mid-Solent League

Top scorer Lee Kaberry netted twice as Horndean United romped to a Mid-Solent League win over Rowner Rovers.

By Simon Carter
5 minutes ago

Kaberry’s double in his mid-table side’s 6-1 win at Cowplain School took his seasonal tally to 13 in just 11 appearances.

Sam Leitch, Israel Matonga, Marley Spiers and Jon Ashford were also on target as second-bottom Rowner - who replied through Jonathan McMullan - suffered a ninth loss in 11 MSL outings.

1. Jon Ashford's goal celebration

Jon Ashford's goal celebration. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

2. A Rowner player is booked

A Rowner player is booked. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

3. Horndean's Lee Kaberry, right

Horndean's Lee Kaberry, right. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

4. Lee Kaberry's goal celebration with Izzy Matonga

Lee Kaberry's goal celebration with Izzy Matonga. Picture: Chris Moorhouse

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Horndean UnitedMid-Solent League