Picture gallery – TV series Hawaii 5-0 remembered as Moneyfields knock Havant & Waterlooville out of Portsmouth FA Women’s Cup
It was a case of Hawaii 5-0 as Moneyfields reserves marched into the second round of the Portsmouth & District FA Women’s Cup.
Hawaiian-born striker Kau'Inohea Taylor scored four of the goals - on her debut for the club - as Moneys defeated Havant & Waterlooville 5-0 at Westleigh Park.
Ella Wright was also on target with all the goals coming in the first 47 minutes - Taylor bagging a first-half treble.
Hawaii Five-0, for the uninitiated, was a popular American TV series which first aired in the late 1960s. Having ended in 1980, it was brought back in 2010.
Moneys were without strike Payton Howard, who had belted eight goals in the team’s opening two Hampshire Women’s League Division 2 victories. She struck five times in a 7-3 win at Basingstoke and grabbed a hat-trick in a 5-4 victory at Liphook.
Hawks had entered the tie against higher division opponents on the back of a 10-0 Hampshire Division 3 romp at QK Southampton, Sarah Butterworth netting five times including a six-minute treble in the first half.
Both teams are newly-formed for this season.