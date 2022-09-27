Hawaiian-born striker Kau'Inohea Taylor scored four of the goals - on her debut for the club - as Moneys defeated Havant & Waterlooville 5-0 at Westleigh Park.

Ella Wright was also on target with all the goals coming in the first 47 minutes - Taylor bagging a first-half treble.

Hawaii Five-0, for the uninitiated, was a popular American TV series which first aired in the late 1960s. Having ended in 1980, it was brought back in 2010.

Moneys were without strike Payton Howard, who had belted eight goals in the team’s opening two Hampshire Women’s League Division 2 victories. She struck five times in a 7-3 win at Basingstoke and grabbed a hat-trick in a 5-4 victory at Liphook.

Hawks had entered the tie against higher division opponents on the back of a 10-0 Hampshire Division 3 romp at QK Southampton, Sarah Butterworth netting five times including a six-minute treble in the first half.

Both teams are newly-formed for this season.

1. Hawks' Niamh Buxton and Jocie Dunmore of Moneyfields Hawks' Niamh Buxton and Jocie Dunmore of Moneyfields. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

2. Hawks' Chloe Marsh with Moneys pair Jocie Dunmore and Farrah Thompson Hawks' Chloe Marsh with Moneys pair Jocie Dunmore and Farrah Thompson. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

3. Hawks' Chloe Marsh, left Hawks' Chloe Marsh, left. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales

4. Kau'inohea Taylor scores her fourth goal for Moneyfields Kau'inohea Taylor scores her fourth goal for Moneyfields. Picture by Dave Haines Photo: - Photo Sales