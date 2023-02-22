Josh Dean returned from a long injury lay-off to rescue a point for Mid-Solent League leaders Portchester Rovers against Horndean United.

The former Baffins Milton Rovers and Horndean player struck twice - the first and last goals of the game - in a 3-3 draw at Farlington.

Rovers were without Chinemerem Nwokenkwo, the division’s 25-goal top scorer who had plundered a hat-trick on his three previous MSL appearances.

In what turned out to be a feisty encounter, Dean opened the scoring, heading in from a Sam Jones free-kick.

Horndean equalised when Danny Hayer’s free-kick went in off a post, and they took the lead through a Jack Goldring spot-kick.

It was Portchy’s turn to level when Ben Gauntlet was tripped in the box - even a Rovers spokesman said the spot-kick was ‘debatable’ - and Jones netted from 12 yards.

Sam Leitch restored Horndean’s lead but with 10 minutes remaining, Dean evaded three challenges before curling his shot into the bottom corner and celebrating in front of the Horndean bench.

That set the scene nicely for this weekend’s rematch at Cowplain School!

‘It was disappointing not to see the game out after leading twice and feeling like we were the better team,’ said a Horndean official.

