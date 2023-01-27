It was another goal-fest when United Minds took on a Friends Fighting Cancer Legends XI for the second time this season at Westleigh Park.

FFC triumphed 6-5 in the first fundraising fixture at the end of November, and last Sunday won the rematch 5-4.

FFC are a well-established charity, with a shop selling sporting memorabilia in Cosham High Street, a team in the City of Portsmouth Sunday League and an annual football tournament.

United Minds are a mental health support group set up two years ago by Pete Lockyer and Calvin Soper, who had reconnected after being childhood friends.

The group are based around the Southbourne, Westbourne and Emsworth area, and have over 570 members.

A United Minds football team have been playing friendlies for some time, while the group have also staged boxing nights - at the Gaiety Bar on South Parade Pier, Southsea - and some members have cycled to Germany to raise money.

