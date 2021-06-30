Fareham United celebrate being crowned Gosport War Memorial Cup champions. Picture: Keith Woodland (270621-715)

Picture special: Fareham United defeat Lee Rangers to be crowned Gosport War Memorial Cup champions

Fareham United lifted the Gosport War Memorial Cup last weekend.

By Lewis Mason
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:28 pm

United faced off against Gosport, Fareham & Solent Division 1 rivals Lee Rangers at Fleetlands FC’s Lederle Lane ground, securing a 3-1 final victory.

Second-half strikes from Stephen Scott, Sam Jacobs and Jim Wainwright ensured Fareham claimed the silverware.

Jack Gregory had pulled the score back to 2-1 at one stage, but United got another goal to edge the final.

Photographer Keith Woodland was at Lederle Lane to capture some of the cup final action.

1. Fareham United lift the Gosport War Memorial Cup trophy

Picture: Keith Woodland (270621-706)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

2. A Lee Rangers player hacks clear on the goalline

Picture: Keith Woodland (270621-662)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

3. Lee Rangers goalkeeper Ashley Stanwood at full stretch

Picture: Keith Woodland (270621-633)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo

4. Lee Rangers players are dejected after conceding a third goal

Picture: Keith Woodland (270621-545)

Photo: Keith Woodland

Buy photo
Keith Woodland
Next Page
Page 1 of 3