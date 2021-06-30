Picture special: Fareham United defeat Lee Rangers to be crowned Gosport War Memorial Cup champions
Fareham United lifted the Gosport War Memorial Cup last weekend.
Wednesday, 30th June 2021, 4:28 pm
United faced off against Gosport, Fareham & Solent Division 1 rivals Lee Rangers at Fleetlands FC’s Lederle Lane ground, securing a 3-1 final victory.
Second-half strikes from Stephen Scott, Sam Jacobs and Jim Wainwright ensured Fareham claimed the silverware.
Jack Gregory had pulled the score back to 2-1 at one stage, but United got another goal to edge the final.
Photographer Keith Woodland was at Lederle Lane to capture some of the cup final action.
