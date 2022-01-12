Rowner's Nick Scanson goes for goal in their win over Carberry. Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-36)

Picture special: Rowner Rovers edge out Carberry in seven-goal Mid Solent League thriller

Jack Hunt grabbed a late winner as Rowner Rovers defeated Carberry 4-3 in a see-saw Mid-Solent League Division 2 fixture.

By Simon Carter
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:15 pm

Rowner twice led in the first half, through John Forestall and Nick Scanlon.

They were ahead once more in the second period through Brad Ferrand. Carberry again levelled, though, before Rowner took the lead for a fourth time when Hunt netted from an Ollie Urry corner.

Rowner captain Jonny McMullan contributed with two assists, for the first and third goals, while Forestall set up Scanlon to make it 2-1.

1. No holding back as opposing players dive in for the ball

Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-38)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

2. Rowner's John Forestall, left' celebrates after scoring

Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-41)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

3. Rowner's Sam Macey, left, closes down Carberry player James Willis

Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-40)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales

4. Carberry's Jay Robinson, left, has just netted

Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-35)

Photo: Chris Moorhouse

Photo Sales
Jack HuntMid-Solent League Division 2
Next Page
Page 1 of 2