Picture special: Rowner Rovers edge out Carberry in seven-goal Mid Solent League thriller

Rowner twice led in the first half, through John Forestall and Nick Scanlon.

They were ahead once more in the second period through Brad Ferrand. Carberry again levelled, though, before Rowner took the lead for a fourth time when Hunt netted from an Ollie Urry corner.

Rowner captain Jonny McMullan contributed with two assists, for the first and third goals, while Forestall set up Scanlon to make it 2-1.

1. No holding back as opposing players dive in for the ball Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-38) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

2. Rowner's John Forestall, left' celebrates after scoring Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-41) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

3. Rowner's Sam Macey, left, closes down Carberry player James Willis Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-40) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales

4. Carberry's Jay Robinson, left, has just netted Picture: Chris Moorhouse (jpns 080122-35) Photo: Chris Moorhouse Photo Sales