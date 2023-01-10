Picture special - The Meon targeting FIVE trophies after extending 100 per cent seasonal Sunday record into double figures with 11-goal romp

The Meon extended their seasonal 100 per cent record into double figures with their highest win of a potentially trophy-laden campaign.

The City of Portsmouth Sunday League outfit are chasing FIVE trophies - the league, the Hampshire Sunday Senior Cup, the Portsmouth FA Sunday Cup, the league’s Challenge Cup and the league’s Buster Gordon Cup.

The cups have taken centre stage so far, with eight ties in 2022/23 compared with just two CoPSL Division 1 fixtures.

Their latest cup victory was an 11-0 drubbing of fellow CoPSL top flight outfit FFTP in the second round of the Buster Gordon Cup at Sevenoaks Road.

Max Davies led the rout with a hat-trick, with James Cowan (2), George Caister, Brad Hayward, Billy Musson, Charlie Williamson, Shane Cornish and Sonny Tregarthen also netting.

That meant a fifth clean sheet in a row for Syd Davies, one of three brothers in the squad - Max and Ted, the youngest at just 17, being his siblings. Cousin Alfie Davies is also in the squad.

It was The Meon’s second cup win over FFTP this season, having previously caned them 8-0. They still have two league fixtures against them to come.

In the Hampshire Cup, Meon face a semi-final trip to Bournemouth to play Hadjuk on the first Sunday in February. The winners face either CoPSL outfit Purbrook or Farnborough Central in the final.

Before then, The Meon face three more away trips - to North End Cosmos in the league, to Saturn Royale in the Challenge Cup and to Crofton Saints in the Portsmouth FA Cup.

A fortnight after taking on Hadjuk, Meon are away once more - this time to Wicor Mill in the next round of the Buster Gordon Cup.

This is The Meon’s second season in the CoPSL, having won the second tier title in 2021/22. They were also beaten in two cup semi-finals and a quarter-final.

‘We’re taking a different approach this season,’ said manager Harry Bedford. ‘We’re just taking it one game at a time, we’re not looking ahead too much. Last season we got too far ahead of ourselves. But a title, two semis and a quarter-final wasn’t bad for a first season.’

Meon’s top scorer this season is Cowan, whose brace against FFTP took his tally to 12 in 10 games.

The former Oxford United youngster is potentially on course for a stellar campaign – he is also a big part of an AFC Portchester squad currently top of the Wessex League and still unbeaten in league action.

Charlie Williamson is another Meon regular who also plays for Portchester on a Saturday, while a third - ex-Gosport Borough and Bognor player Ashton Leigh - will soon be back after injury.

Ex-Baffins attacker Billy Connor, though, could miss the rest of the season after breaking a bone in his foot while playing for Midhurst last weekend.

Due to their cup commitments, The Meon have not played a league game since October 23 - when they beat leaders Wicor Mill 4-1.

That remains Wicor’s only league loss so far, and with 18 points they lead The Meon by 12 - though the latter have five matches in hand.

