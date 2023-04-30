Pictures – Clanfield start run of five games in 10 days with entertaining Hampshire Premier League draw with Denmead

Clanfield’s hopes of winning the Hampshire Premier League title for the first time suffered a second successive setback.

A week after losing 2-0 at Locks Heath - a defeat which ended a 17-game unbeaten Senior Division run - they were held 3-3 by Denmead at Front Lawn.

Lee Blakely’s men are now four points adrift of treble-chasing Colden Common, having played a game more and possessing an inferior goal difference.

The game against Denmead marked a run of five HPL games in a punishing 10-day period for Clanfield - a fixture list which would never be tolerated by Premier League managers and players but which is par for the course for grassroots bosses at this time of the year.

Denmead, keen to avenge a 5-2 loss to Clanfield at Westleigh Park on April 10, struck first.

But Clanfield hit back to lead 2-1 at the interval. First, Harvey Cooper marked his return to central midfield after a knee injury with a leveller and Jake Knight put them ahead from the penalty spot following a handball.

It was Denmead’s turn to level after the restart but Clanfield got their noses back in front again through striker Fred Penfold.

Denmead, though, had the final say with another equaliser around 10 times from time. On target for the hosts were Charlie Crook, former Clanfield striker Owen Milne and Josh Elmes.

‘They are always tough encounters when we play Denmead, they’re a good footballing side,’ said Blakely.

‘It was probably a fair result, both teams will be disappointed with some of the goals they conceded.

‘It’s a point more towards our goal, which is top five and Wessex.

‘At the start of the season if anyone had offered me four points against Denmead I would have taken them.’

Though Common are undoubted favourites to retain their title, Clanfield’s dream of promotion to the Wessex League remains firmly on the cards.

Among HPL clubs, only themselves and Stockbridge have applied to be playing in the 10th tier in 2023/24.

To be eligible for promotion, clubs must finish in the top five - and Stockbridge need other results to go in their favour to do that.

Stockbridge must first win their remaining three games, a tall order in itself as they still have to play Colden Common and Denmead.

Even if they collect nine points, though, a top five finish is impossible if Harvest win their last game, against Whitehill & Bordon at Westleigh Park next Saturday (6.30pm).

That will be Whitehill’s first of two trips to the home of the Hawks in three days, as they return there on the second Bank Holiday Monday of the month to face Clanfield.

Before then, Blakely’s side host Hayling at Westleigh Park tomorrow, travel to Liss on Wednesday and welcome QK Southampton to Westleigh on Saturday.

‘We shouldn’t have so many games left,’ said Blakely, whose side still have six league games remaining. ‘The season should be over by now, but it is what it is.

‘We’ll try and plan it the best we can, though we’re a bit thin on the ground. I’m confident in the players we’ve got.’

Clanfield are aiming for their highest finish in the HPL for over a decade.

The club finished third in the league’s debut season, 2007/08, and then came runners-up 12 months later. In what could be a repeat of this term, Colden Common were crowned champions in 2008/09.

