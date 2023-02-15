Olly Long struck a late winner as Clanfield defeated Hampshire Premier League table-toppers Andover New Street Swifts.

With the hosts down to nine men due to two being in the sin bin, Long netted after Dan Penfold had laid off a cross from his brother Fred Penfold.

Fourth-placed Clanfield are now just two points adrift of Swifts with a game in hand.

In what looks an increasingly congested Senior Division title race, Locks Heath and Colden Common are both above Clanfield and with games in hand on Lee Blakeley’s men.

‘It was an excellent win,’ said Blakeley of the win at Swifts. ‘It was a tough pitch to play on,we couldn’t play our normal game as we do at Westleigh Park.

‘But credit to the lads, we dug in, we looked strong all over. We got the result and that’s all that matters.’

Long had hit the post in the first half, while Clanfield also had a penalty appeal for a foul on Jake Knight waved away.

Swifts hit the woodwork shortly before Long scored his 12th goal of the campaign.

Clanfield’s victory took them above Stockbridge, who lost 2-0 at home to Colden Common, for the first time this season.

That could potentially be crucial in terms of Clanfield’s possible promotion to the Wessex League.

Only Clanfield and Stockbridge have applied from the HPL to go into the 10th tier in 2023/24. So while both could yet be accepted in, whoever finishes highest will certainly have the best chance.

Ahead of the run-in, Clanfield have signed former Horndean and Chichester midfielder Josh Maloney - brother of ex-Pompey player Jack.

Josh has trained with Clanfield for the last few weeks - after spending time out of the game for family reasons - and could be involved in this weekend’s league trip to Sway.

That match is followed by two more huge games - home to Stockbridge in the league and against Colden Common in the semi-final of the Hampshire FA Trophy.

