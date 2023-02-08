News you can trust since 1877
Pompey Chimes score from the penalty spot. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pictures – Pompey Chimes beat Sarisbury Spartans to reach quarter-finals of Hampshire FA Sunday Vase

Bailey Williams netted twice as Pompey Chimes progressed to the quarter-finals of the Hampshire FA Sunday Vase.

By Simon Carter
51 minutes ago

Lewis Baker was also on target in a 3-1 home fifth round win over Sarisbury Spartans 2nds.

Chimes are joined in the last eight by City of Portsmouth Sunday League Division 3 rivals Emsworth.

They won 4-2 on penalties after a 3-3 draw against divisional rivals Coach & Horses Albion.

It was the first game this season in any competition that Albion failed to win, having won their previous 14 fixtures in 2022/23 - only six of which have come in the league.

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans. Picture by Kevin Shipp

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans

Pompey Chimes (white) v Sarisbury Spartans. Picture by Kevin Shipp

