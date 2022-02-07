Luke Wheatcroft (black/white) will make his first Hayling appearance of the season at Moneyfields on Tuesday in the quarter finals of the Portsmouth Senior Cup. Picture: Keith Woodland

The Hampshire Premier League outfit travel to holders Moneyfields on Tuesday with a semi-final against Locks Heath awaiting the winners.

Hayling boss Dan Bishop knows two tiers Moneys higher will be huge favourites to take another step towards what would be a third successive PSC triumph.

‘I’m really looking forward to it,’ he said. ‘Moneyfields will be expected to win, and win well.

‘But our message to the players will be to go out and play with no fear.

‘There’s no point us sitting back.

‘Hopefully Moneyfields will treat us with respect and won’t ease up. If we lose 6 or 8-0 as a result, so be it.’

The Humbugs are in decent form with six wins in their last seven games, the latest a 2-1 success at Liphook at the weekend.

After falling behind early on, Hayling hit back through Jack Bishop and centre half Liam Buxton, the latter heading the winner from a second half Harry Frost free-kick.

Hayling have been strengthened in recent weeks with an influx of Horndean youngsters - Lawrence Cooper, Mackenzie Morgan, Joe Warren, Owen Perkins and Angelo Harris.

But all will be cup tied on Tuesday, while skipper Simon Ashing is suspended after being sent off against Winchester Castle last month.

Buxton is another who is cup tied, having played for Clanfield at Moneyfields earlier in the competition - where he was red carded in a 5-1 defeat.

That means Luke Wheatcroft will play his first game of the season at centre half alongside Ben Johnson. ‘I’m not sure they have ever met!’ quipped Dan Bishop.

Hayling have already made one trip to Dover Road this season, losing 5-0 to Moneyfields Reserves in a Hampshire Premier League game.

Moneyfields boss Glenn Turnbull will be demanding a response after their 3-1 home loss to Wessex Premier strugglers Hythe & Dibden at the weekend.

‘This is now our most important game of the season,’ he declared.

‘Normally, we would rotate for cup games and play our strongest team in the league. Now I might be looking at doing it the other way around.’

Moneys are still chasing two bits of silverware, as they have also reached the semi-final of the Russell Cotes Cup.