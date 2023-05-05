Pompey Chimes blast six of the best against Horndean Hawks in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League - gallery

Pompey Chimes recorded their biggest win of the season in their final game of the campaign.

Chimes ran out 6-1 winners away to Horndean Hawks in City of Portsmouth Sunday Football League Division 3.

While the result wasn’t enough for Chimes to climb out of the bottom two, fourth-placed Hawks missed out on the point they needed to go second.

Connor Shaw (2), James Chapman, James Gigg, Bailey Williams and Louis Stothard were on target for the Chimes.

Hawks are now six points adrift of second-placed Emsworth with only two games remaining for both clubs and the latter having a plus 13 better goal difference.

