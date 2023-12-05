Pompey's players celebrate Christian Saydee's first-half goal at Leyton Orient in the Bristol Street Motors Trophy. Picture: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages

Pompey have made a sweet little earner so far from their 2023/24 EFL Trophy run. A home tie against AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park awaits the Blues in the Round of 32, as John Mousinho's side hope to replicate the success of 2019.

Portsmouth finished top of their Bristol Street Motors Trophy group which consisted of Fulham's under-21's, Gillingham and Leyton Orient, and as a result they have pocketed £45,000 so far from their cup run. The News spoke to an EFL spokesperson who confirmed that clubs that participate in the competition get £20,000 and then £10,000 for a win and £5,000 for a draw.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 3-3 draw with Fulham, in which Pompey won on penalties, meant they and the Whites will have been awarded £5,000 each, despite the victory for Mousinho's men. Penalties wasn't needed for the 5-1 and 2-1 wins against Gillingham and Leyton Orient and so they earned £20,000 from their regulation time victories, and £5,000 for their draw. Should Portsmouth beat Wimbledon then they would add another £20,000 to their coffers.

Portsmouth will have also earned money through iFollow passes and ticket sales. Two out of their three group matches were at home, and they recorded crowds of 3,596 and 5,066 against Fulham and Gillingham respectively. If Portsmouth reach the semi-finals then they'll pocket some money from having their game broadcast on television, as Sky Sports show the games from that stage of competition.

In the grand scheme of things, it isn't a lot of money, however it could go towards funding players in the January transfer window.

EFL Trophy 2023-24 Prize Money

EFL Clubs Participation: £20,000 per Club

Group Stages: £10,000 per win / £5,000 per draw

Round of 32: £20,000 per win

Round of 16: £40,000 per win

Quarter Finals: £50,000 per win

Runners Up: £50,000