Pompey fans came out in their numbers to support John Mousinho and the lads - but AFC Wimbledon provided a shock result.

Pompey supporters witnessed a surprise on Tuesday as their team was dumped out of the EFL Trophy by AFC Wimbledon. The Dons were unphased by the home side's advantage of staging their game at their stadium, and won 5-2 in a convincing display for the League Two outfit.

Wimbledon raced in to a three-goal lead before the half-hour thanks to goals from Aron Sasu, Josh Davison and Alex Pearce. Kusini Yengi pulled one back just before half-time but then Harry Pell further added to their lead, and despite Gavin Whyte's effort just before the hour mark, Ali Al-Hamadi made sure there would be no late comeback by scoring a minute from time. Pompey's Wembley Stadium dream is now over after being dumped out of all cup competitions, and their only opportunity now of playing at the home of English football is the League One play-offs, however hopefully they will be avoided as the Blues remain on course for automatic promotion at the half-way point of the campaign.

The EFL Trophy is a competition where attendances aren't the greatest, owing to a boycott from supporters who object to the inclusion of under-21's teams from the Premier League. Pompey counter-acted this however by offering kids for a quid, and there was a youthful feel amongst those in attendance, who got to see their team just before Christmas. It made for a respectable attendance, and was one of the highest attended games of the Round of 32.

Here is our latest fan gallery from a frustrating night at Fratton Park, including a former Pompey player that is now training with the South London club.

1 . Pompey fans with Christmas hats A group of Pompey fans with Blues-inspired Christmas hats on, and a fan proudly displaying his scarf. Photo Sales

2 . Portsmouth fans during the EFL Trophy match between Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 19 December 2023. The stand is filled out well ahead of kick-off. Photo Sales

3 . Portsmouth fans during the EFL Trophy match between Portsmouth and AFC Wimbledon at Fratton Park, Portsmouth, England on 19 December 2023. Pompey fans fill up the stands at Fratton Park Photo Sales