A former Pompey academy player is on the move again after picking himself up from his release at Blackpool.

Former Pompey left-back Harvey Hughes is on the move. (Picture: Graham Hunt/ProSportsImages)

A former Portsmouth defender is on the move again as he joins this third club in seven months. Harvey Hughes, an academy of Pompey's youth system has penned terms with Southern Premier League outfit Dorchester Town.

The 20-year-old left-back from Lyndhurst has joined the Magpies after leaving AFC Totton. He was released by Pompey's League One rivals Blackpool in the summer and moved on to Lewes, however has already moved on twice, and is now plying his trade in the seventh tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hughes marked his arrival at The Avenue with a goal, as he scored a 25-yard free-kick after coming off the bench against Hungerford. He could not inspire his new side to a comeback however and Dorchester could lost 4-2, which puts them third from bottom in the table and at risk of relegation.

Commenting on Hughes' arrival, first-team manager Ben Killick said to the Dorset Echo: "I am pleased to have Harvey on board as he provides us with another left-sided player.

"He is young and dynamic with a great left foot and I feel he is another good acquisition."

Hughes made one senior appearance for Pompey, and that came against Crystal Palace's under-21's in the EFL Trophy in September 2021. He was a substitute in the defeat to West Ham in the year that Pompey won the competition, and was later on the bench against Sutton United the following season, but never added to his single competitive outing in a Blues shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad