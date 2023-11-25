More than 30 League One players are walking a tight-rope as a suspension looms should they be yellow carded once more.

We're approaching the half-way stage of the season, and usually the festive period represents that. November and December are the months of giving out cards, but some Pompey stars won't want to receive any whilst on the football pitch.

John Mousinho's side this season have already suffered from having players miss out through suspension with several players missing out. Regan Poole before his season ending injury missed a game after picking up five yellow cards, as well as Manchester City loanee Alex Robertson.

Cards can happen, and sometimes they can be brandished harshly by the referees, but ideally you'd try to avoid them as much as possible to first stop yourself from getting carded again and potentially costing your team, but also because you never want to find yourself out of the team.

The EFL rules are that a player must not get five yellow cards up until or on the 19th game of the season, and so there's a few games to overcome for one Pompey player in particular, with a few not far behind. Pompey's campaign resumes against Blackpool and should one player in particular want to avoid a one-game ban, he'll have to avoid bookings against the Tangerines, Burton Albion and Northampton Town.

Pompey face Bolton Wanderers on Monday, December 11 and fortunately the second closest player to a booking, would need two yellow cards in the next three games to get a one-game ban to miss out playing in that one.

Flick through to see which Pompey star, along with 31 of his fellow League One footballers are in danger of a suspension. All information and statistics comes from TransferMarkt.

Jack Iredale - Bolton Wanderers Bookings to date: 4. Games played in all competitions: 16.

Max Crocombe - Burton Albion Bookings to date: 4. Games played in all competitions: 17.

Joe Morrell - Portsmouth Bookings to date: 4. Games played in all competitions: 19.