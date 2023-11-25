News you can trust since 1877
Pompey v Blackpool injury news as nine out and three doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Pompey's EFL League One clash with Blackpool at Fratton Park on Saturday, November 25.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 25th Nov 2023, 04:55 GMT

Pompey return to EFL League One action as they host Blackpool at Fratton Park.

The Blues had a week off because of the international break, but now a busy period of fixtures lies in store for them. John Mousinho's side are still in the EFL Trophy, and despite being knocked out of the FA Cup by Chesterfield, they're still unbeaten in the league and are so far meeting early season expectations.

Portsmouth's latest block of fixtures begins against the Tangerines, and then they face a trip to the Pirelli Stadium next Tuesday (November 28). Earlier this week, Mousinho was the bearer of good news but also bad news. Connor Ogilvie has suffered a slight setback, but the good news was that Anthony Scully could return at the end of the year.

Marlon Pack has missed the last few weeks with ankle ligament damage, but he returned to training and could be in contention. His return would be a welcomed one given his experience that he's had in the game, and how his leadership skills helps the younger players get through matches.

Saturday's clash is also a chance to see two of the best strikers in the division. Colby Bishop has 10 goals and two assists in 16 games for Pompey whilst Jordan Rhodes has the same amount and three assists in 14 games, which means he possesses a slightly better goals-per-game ratio. Blackpool won 4-0 last time out against Shrewsbury Town, and will be in good spirits after picking up their first win in three league games.

Flick through to see which Pompey and Blackpool players will be available for today's clash. Each player will have an explanation or an injury update from their respective manager.

Striker Kylian Kouassi picked up a hamstring injury earlier this month. He's set for a spell on the sidelines.

“Unfortunately Kylian had an injury in training after the game against Bolton,” Blackpool boss Neil Critchley explained on November 18. “He’s going to be missing for a bit of time. It’s his hamstring, and he’ll be missing for a good few weeks.

He's been out since the first game of the season. He suffered damage to his meniscus against Bristol Rovers, and has been out for several months. He's back training, and an expected return date of December 4 has been pencilled in by John Mousinho.

John Mousinho said on November 23: "He’s not in full training yet, he’s dipping in and out of sessions. He probably did about 75 per cent of the last two sessions and will get fully involved in Friday, because that’s a lot lighter."

