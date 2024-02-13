Pompey welcome Cambridge United to Fratton Park for their latest EFL League One match.

English football's third tier has a full complement of fixtures and the Blues know that they must maintain their unbeaten record if they are to achieve their goal of promotion this season. Portsmouth ground out a 1-0 win against bottom side Carlisle United at the weekend with Paddy Lane scoring the only goal of the game.

Cambridge United meanwhile suffered a home defeat to Cheltenham Town who are battling for their lives. The U's are currently 16th and there's a four-point gap between them and Port Vale who occupy the fourth and final relegation spot. Neil Harris' men would like to create a further gap between themselves and the drop zone however, and this fixture does represent a potential banana skin for Portsmouth.

John Mousinho's side have rediscovered their form since the middle of January however and are four of their last five matches with a 2-2 draw against play-off chasing Oxford United their only blemish. Cambridge's loss to Cheltenham was their first in four matches after they beat Fleetwood Town and Shrewsbury Town and drew with both Exeter City and Burton Albion.

Portsmouth are unbeaten in their last three matches against Cambridge and the most recent meeting was a goalless draw at the Abbey Stadium back in October. Pompey won 4-1 against Cambridge in their last meeting at Fratton Park and that came in August 2022. Colby Bishop, Ronan Curtis, Michael Jacobs and Connor Ogilvie were all on target for Danny Cowley's side that day.

The short turnaround from Saturday means that not much has changed on the injury front. Last week was a hellish week after it was revealed that three players would miss the remainder of the campaign, and now the hope will be that no more players suffer a season-ending fate. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Tuesday night's clash.

1 . Regan Poole - out The Pompey defender is out for the rest of the 2023-24 season after suffering a hamstring injury in the Blues' FA Cup first-round defeat at the hands of Chesterfield Photo Sales

2 . Harrison Dunk - out He last played for Cambridge on August 26. He's been playing in behind-closed-doors matches as he tries to build up his fitness. Photo Sales

3 . Alex Robertson - out Out for the remainder of the season. Rehabbing at parent club Man City. Photo: Jason Brown/ProSportsImages Photo Sales