Latest injury and team news from Pompey and Charlton Athletic ahead of their EFL League One clash at Fratton Park.

Pompey are back amongst their home supporters this weekend as they hope to preserve their unbeaten record in League One against Charlton Athletic.

Blues suffered a defeat to Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Sunday, but bounced back with a 2-1 win against Leyton Orient on Tuesday night in the EFL Trophy. Christian Saydee put Pompey in front and then Joe Piggott equalised but with 15 minutes left on the clock Abu Kamara scored the decisive goal. Pompey's win came in spite of Sean Raggett who was red carded after just 20 minutes at Brisbane Road.

Charlton didn't play in the week but did draw against non-league Cray Valley Paper Mill in the FA Cup last Sunday. Scott Fraser gave the Addicks the lead but an own goal from Lucas Ness means they'll have to play a replay later this month to add to the busy fixture schedule. A total of 10 places and 14 points separate the two sides going into the match with Pompey on 35 and Charlton on 21.

Pompey don't have the best of records against Charlton and in a 27-year time frame, they've won just once against them at home. Charlton have won 10 of the last 11 matches in Hampshire, and those games have been played across the Premier League and League One.