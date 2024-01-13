Pompey v Leyton Orient team news - as seven out and two doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Pompey v Leyton Orient in the EFL League One - including an update on Connor Ogilvie.

Pompey hope to put the disappointment of Cheltenham Town behind them as they return to Fratton Park to face Leyton Orient in the EFL League One.

John Mousinho's side missed the opportunity to create a further gap between them and the chasing pack as they fell to a defeat at Whaddon Road. A Tom Bradbury own goal just after the restart put Pompey in front but Liam Sercombe scored twice in four minutes and the Blues could not issue a reply.

It's been a week of mixed news in Portsmouth with Alex Robertson returning to parent club Manchester City after a hamstring injury cut his time short in Hampshire. Portsmouth have however re-signed goalkeeper Matt Macey, who was a free agent after being released by Luton Town in 2023.

A win is a must now all clubs are back in League One action and with second-place Bolton Wanderers having two games in hand, points on the board are as important as ever right now. One win in five games isn't promotion-winning form and sooner rather than later Pompey need to rediscover their touch.

Leyton Orient are smack back in the middle of the division in 12th and a win for them would only move them as high as 10th whilst there are four clubs that could overtake them should they fail to take any points from their travels this weekend.

Portsmouth's injury list is slightly longer than their opponents, and Richie Wellens does have a decision on his hands as to Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Pompey v Leyton Orient.

Tino Anjorin - out Suffered an injury against Chesterfield in the FA Cup in November and is sidelined until February or March.

Zak Swanson - out Zak Swanson injured his groin in the EFL Trophy and has not played since. He's undergoing a groin operation which has made John Mousinho consider dipping in to the transfer market.

Regan Poole - out Out for the remainder of the campaign after suffering a serious injury against Chesterfield.