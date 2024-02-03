Pompey v Northampton Town injury and team news - 15 out and 3 doubts

Pompey are back amongst their home supporters as they host Northampton Town at Fratton Park in the EFL League One.

John Mousinho's side were in action in midweek as they drew with play-off chasing Oxford United on Tuesday. The Blues had the lead after new signing Callum Lang had given them the lead after Colby Bishop cancelled out Tyler Goodrham's opeenr but James Henry equalised in stoppage time. Pompey remain top but there is just three points separating them and Bolton Wanderers who have three games in hand. The good news is Pompey are unbeaten in three and are beginning to put together a run of form again.

The Cobblers didn't have a midweek match but they did play Shrewsbury Town last Saturday and lost 2-0. Northampton after the results in the week are ninth after suffering their first defeat since Boxing Day.

Pompey didn't come through unscathed against Oxford and have both Joe Morrell and Terry Devlin to worry about for the weekend. Morrell and Devlin were both forced off against the U's and their status for the weekend is questionable.

As for Northampton, they're in somewhat of an injury crisis right now with up to eight first team players missing. Shaun McWilliams is latest to join the injury list and Jon Brady may have been frustrated that he wasn't able to add to his squad on deadline day.

In the last few days of the window, Tom McIntyre joined from Reading and Owen Moxon came in from Carlisle United and the pair could be pushing to be a part of the squad. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of kick-off.

1 . Joe Rafferty - doubt He's back in training after a neck injury. He should be fit but Pompey might be cautious when thinking about including him. Photo Sales

2 . Shaun McWilliams - out Came off injured against Charlton Athletic. Suffering with a groin problem. Photo Sales

3 . Terry Devlin - doubt Complained of a shoulder injury in midweek. He was seen in some discomfort but it's not a long-term issue according to the club. Photo Sales