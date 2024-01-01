Pompey v Stevenage team news as six out and three doubts

Pompey hope to begin the New Year better than they finished 2023 as they host Stevenage at Fratton Park. The Blues are winless in three games and last time out they could only draw 0-0 with the out-of-form Exeter City at St James Park.

John Mousinho's side remain top of the table but with a defeat to Bristol Rovers on Boxing Day sandwiched in between draws with Exeter and Fleetwood Town, there will be a burning desire to get back to winning ways. Monday's opponents Stevenage had their game against Cambridge United postponed at the last minute with the home side's floodlights failing on them which resulted in a late postponement. In their last match, Stevenage won 3-0 against Northampton Town, with goals coming from Jamie Reid, Jordan Roberts and Elliott List.

In the earlier meeting between the two sides this season, it was a goalless draw at the Lamex Stadium with both sides having players sent off. Jake Forster-Caskey and Joe Rafferty were both dismissed in the 55th minute following a skirmish just before the hour mark.

A win for Pompey would help them keep top spot with Bolton Wanderers breathing down their throats with just two points separating them. If Stevenage were to win then they would likely be non-movers because of Peterborough United and Derby County's vastly superior goal difference. Stevenage's away form isn't that bad at the minute with just one defeat in five games on their travels with the rest being three wins and a draw.

The January transfer window is here, but no new signings will feature given that they need to be registered at 12.00 pm the previous day, and the window won't have opened by then. Several Pompey players are nursing serious injuries, whilst Stevenage have some players that are doubts because of injuries, but also team selection. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Stevenage v Pompey in the EFL League One clash at Fratton Park.

1 . Kusini Yengi - out Kusini Yengi will be unavailable for selection for the next few weeks at least. He has joined up with Australia in preparation for the Asia Cup which takes place from January 12 to February 10. Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales

2 . Harry Anderson - out Named amongst the substitute's bench against Port Vale in the FA Cup, but has played just a minute of league action. He's not made the four match-day squads since being named as a sub against Port Vale. Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Regan Poole - out The Pompey defender is out for the rest of the 2023-24 season after suffering a hamstring injury in the Blues' FA Cup first-round defeat at the hands of Chesterfield Photo: Jason Brown Photo Sales