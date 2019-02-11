24 stunning rarely-seen photos charting Pompey’s history in the 20th century
Here is a collection of stunning photographs charting the history of Pompey during the 20th century.
The rarely-seen photos have been provided by picture agency Getty, who The News recently partnered up with.
September 17 1955: Arsenal striker Tommy Lawton competes for the ball with Pompey goalkeeper, Uprichard, at Highbury. PPP-190802-152029003
October 19 1936: Symon, captain of Pompey, leading his team on to the football pitch. PPP-190802-150214003
Wolves centre half Bill Shorthouse makes a sliding tackle on Pompey's Jack Froggatt during the FA Charity Shield match at Highbury Stadium, London, on October 19 1949. PPP-190802-150342003
June 5 1939: Jimmy Guthrie, the Pompey captain, being carried by his team mates after winning the FA Cup final.
