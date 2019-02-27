26 great photos of Portsmouth’s glorious Wembley triumphs - and heartbreaking final defeats
POMPEY sealed a return to Wembley after beating Bury in the semi-final of the Checkatrade Trophy last night.
The Blues will be returning to the famous stadium for the first time since the 2010 FA Cup final loss. To get fans even more excited before you walk down Wembley Way at the end of March, we’ve looked through the archives and found pictures from Pompey’s previous trips to the home of English football.
1. Fans arrive for 1929 FA Cup final
Supporters arrive in London for the FA Cup final between Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth at Wembley in April 1929. Pompey fell to a 2-0 defeat on the day.