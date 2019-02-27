26 great photos of Portsmouth’s glorious Wembley triumphs - and heartbreaking final defeats

The Blues will be returning to the famous stadium for the first time since the 2010 FA Cup final loss. To get fans even more excited before you walk down Wembley Way at the end of March, we’ve looked through the archives and found pictures from Pompey’s previous trips to the home of English football.

1. Fans arrive for 1929 FA Cup final Supporters arrive in London for the FA Cup final between Bolton Wanderers and Portsmouth at Wembley in April 1929. Pompey fell to a 2-0 defeat on the day.

2. On the way to Wembley Pompey fans head to Wembley by bus for either the 1929 or 1934 FA cup final. With the girls wearing their best hats and the men with neckwear.

3. Pompey fans arrive in London in 1929 Portsmouth supporter wearing a rosette and holding a model FA Cup arrives in London for the FA Cup final against Bolton Wanderers at Wembley in 1929.

4. Portsmouth fan parties in Trafalgar Square Pompey supporter decked in gear cheering the team on in Trafalgar Square before their FA Cup Final trophy over Wolverhampton Wanderers in April 1929.

