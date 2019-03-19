Join us tomorrow at portsmouth.co.uk for a live Pompey Q&A with one of our in-house Blues experts.

Yes, chief sports writer Neil Allen, who has been covering the club for more years than even he can remember, is going to be available to chat to our loyal readers about all things Pompey.

With his schedule cleared, phone placed off-hook, and work colleague Will Rooney ordered to supply copious amounts of Um Bongo to keep energy levels up, Neil will be on hand to take your questions on the subjects that matter from midday (Wednesday).

Whether it be tickets for the Checkatrade Trophy final, the Blues’ current form, the race for promotion, issues relating to Fratton Park, transfers or even Ronan Curtis’ finger - we want to hear from you.

To put your question to Neil, all you have to do is send us a tweet using the hashtag #AskAllen.

Alternatively, leave your question on or Facebook page – Portsmouth FC - The News – or send an email to sport@thenews.co.uk (remember to add #AskAllen).

So get involved now and hopefully we’ll be able to answer your Pompey questions (sensible or not) via portsmouth.co.uk.

We look forward to hearing from you.

