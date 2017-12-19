Belief shows in this Pompey team

Pompey legend ALAN KNIGHT saw the side graft their way to victory when short of their best – a sign of the progress made this term.

I’ve been in the situation we found ourselves in on Saturday a few times in my career.

Gareth Evans impressed for Pompey against Bury. Picture: Joe Pepler

And it’s so easy to come up short against a struggling side after picking up a good result the game previously.

But we managed to win ugly against Bury in a match which isn’t going to live long in the memory.

It’s always a test to find a way of winning when you’re not at your best and it’s one we managed to pass on Saturday.

The players are going in believing they can win each match and that’s a valuable thing for a side to possess.

Luke McGee is playing with more and more belief and is growing in stature in every game.

Brandon Haunstrup is brimming with confidence, too. It’s a huge ingredient for any side to do well.

Gareth Evans was my man of the match from the weekend. He’s playing with a lot of energy, his movement is causing problems and delivery affecting teams.

I find Bury a strange team. They’re bottom of the table but have good players – players who’ve caused us problems in the past.

They shouldn’t be where they are, but didn’t offer a lot going forward. It was a potential banana skin, though, so credit to the boys for grinding out the points.

Fratton Park was a bit subdued by its standards, but in those situations you have just got to find a way to win.

I felt Kyle Bennett didn’t deserve to find himself subjected to a bit of stick.

It was unfortunate he made a couple of mistakes just before he came off, mistakes I felt had nothing to do with his substitution.

The thing about Benno is he will never go hiding and will always put his head on the block. Maybe that counts against him.

He’s a good lad, a good player who is popular in the dressing room and contributed a lot to last season’s success.

It was also great to see Svetoslav Todorov at the weekend. I was a part of the coaching staff when Toddy was here. He’s a great lad and a terrific finisher.

I wasn’t around when Sol Campbell was here and I’m aware everyone has their opinions on him. That’s not for me to speak of, but I feel ex-players should be welcome back.

All that’s left to say is merry Christmas from me and everyone else at the club!