Bennett backs Brown to be a Pompey success

Kyle Bennett has backed Lee Brown to be a Pompey hit.

The former Blues forward believes the left-back’s experience and character will allow him to seamlessly slot into Kenny Jackett’s first-team squad.

Brown signed a two-year deal at Fratton Park on Monday, after opting to leave the Memorial Stadium.

The Farnborough-born talent spent seven seasons at the Gas, where he recorded more than 250 Football League appearances.

For the final four months of his Rovers career, Brown played alongside Bennett – after he left Pompey by mutual consent on transfer deadline day last January.

The former Fratton favourite revealed the pair formed a good partnership down the left-flank during their short stint together in Darrell Clarke’s side.

And he saluted Brown’s positional awareness and ability to read the game.

‘Lee’s a pretty good player who gets forward quite a lot,’ said Bennett.

‘He is very experienced, has played a lot of games in the league and is a good character for the group as well – he will slot in nicely.

‘I got on well with him during the time I spent with him at Bristol.

‘He has got a good head on his shoulders and understands the game really well.

‘Lee’s positional sense is really good and we did form a quite a good partnership together.

‘He likes to get forward and let me make the decisions where to go and he ran off me.

‘He knew where to go when I made a movement.

‘He reads the game well and will be good competition for the squad.

‘You’ve got Dion (Donohue), who had a good season, and Brandon (Haunstrup), who has come through and is doing well – they have three good left-backs there.

‘Defensively, he is very solid. He is a very experienced left-back.

‘Being able to read the game and get into the right positions makes things look easier than it actually is.

‘He understands the game of football. When you see someone struggling positionally it makes things a little bit harder, but Browny knows where to be.’

After Pompey made enquires about Brown, he picked the brains of Bennett.

The ex-Doncaster man had only good things to say about the club he won the League Two title with last year.

But Bennett quipped Brown will be fearing coming up against him when Pompey play the Pirates in the upcoming season.

He added: ‘It wasn’t too long ago I spoke to him about moving.

‘He had mentioned it before and I think quite a few teams were interested in him.

‘He asked me what the club was like and I had nothing but good things to say about the club.

‘He’s been asking me about the lads and once he knew he was going to sign he was asking me what everyone is like.

‘I’ll still rip him to shreds when I play against him, though!

‘I don’t have a set position in a game now – the manager lets me to express myself all over.

‘I’m sure he won’t be looking forward to coming up against me!’