Blackpool v Pompey: Who is the referee?

Ross Joyce will be the man in charge for Pompey’s first League One away clash of the season at Blackpool.

Here's all you need to know about him...

Who is he?

Joyce has been a Football League referee since the 2015-16 campaign, having previously plyed his trade in the non-league game.

The Cleveland-born official has regularly taken charge of League One and League Two fixtures but has yet to referee a match in the Championship or above.

Did Joyce referee Pompey last season?

Joyce didn't officiate one of Kenny Jackett's side's games last term.

In fact, he has only been in the middle for a solitary Blues match during his career.

That was when Paul Cook's side travelled to Cambridge United during the League Two title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

Pompey won the game 1-0 courtesy of Conor Chaplin's 24th-minute goal.

However, Joyce issued Amine Linganzi a straight red card that day after deeming the midfielder's challenge on Conor Newton dangerous.

There were also seven players booked in the game.

Chaplin, Gary Roberts and Michael Doyle were the away players to receive yellow cards.

What's his record this season?

Joyce was on duty for Barnsley's 4-0 victory over Oxford United during the opening round of fixtures last weekend.

He did not hand out a single caution.

Last season, Joyce made 150 bookings and handed out two red cards – an average of 3.65 yellows per game.

Who are his assistants?

Joyce will be assisted by Graeme Fyvie and Kevin Mulraine at Bloomfield Road.

The fourth official is Matthew Parry.