Bogle penalty miss denies plucky Portsmouth victory in promotion showdown with Barnsley

A second-half penalty miss from Omar Bogle denied Pompey a victory over promotion rivals Barnsley.

The striker was denied by Tykes keeper Adam Davies in the game’s key moment as it finished 0-0 at Fratton Park.

It was a miss which meant the Blues’ winless run was extended to eight league games, as they failed to end their opponent’s unbeaten league run which now stretches to 14 games.

But there was much to be encouraged about in the play of Kenny Jackett’s side against Daniel Stendel’s in-form outfit.

Pompey produced decent performances all over the park and it was display appreciated by the home crowd, as 18,624 fans turned out for the game.

The outcome meant it was a fifth league draw on the bounce for the home side but they did keep a first league clean sheet in 14.

The best chances of the first half fell to Pompey, although it was clear the threat the visitors possessed with their confidence and guile evident.

But it was Bryn Morris who was inches away from the opener after his headed a dangerous cross from Viv Solomon-Otabor just wide in the 26th minute.

Cauley Woordrow then had a sight of goal but couldn’t’ get a good purchase on his 20-yard shot and Craig MacGillivray gathered, before Cameron McGeehan curled a shot just wide from the edge of the box in the 36th minute.

Solomon-Otabor then should have perhaps done better when he was freed in the box by Omar Bogle six minutes before the break, but his first touch was heavy allowing Adam Davies to smother his finish.

It was Bogle who failed to take a golden opportunity to open the scoring from the spot in the 61st minute as Solomon-Otabor was taken out by Dimitri Cavare’s lunge, but the striker’s effort was the perfect height to Adam Davies’ right for the keeper to push his effort away.

The response from the visitors saw Dani Pinillos angle a shot over from inside the box as the game ebbed and flowed.

There was a let off with eight minutes left as Jacob’s Brown effort came off the post from Alex Mowatt’s corner.

And Craig MacGillivray saved well from Pinnock’s header with two minutes left.

But there was no late goal through two minutes stoppage time as the spoils were shared.