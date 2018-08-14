Boss sympathises with Pompey defender after defeat to AFC Wimbledon

Kenny Jackett sympathised with Anton Walkes after the defender’s late own goal sent Pompey out of the Carabao Cup tonight.

The Blues fell to a 2-1 defeat against AFC Wimbledon in the first round of the competition at Fratton Park.

Christian Burgess gave the hosts an early second-half lead, but Joe Pigott equalised for the Dons in the 76th minute.

With penalties looking likely, the visitors snatched a winner with two minutes remaining.

Walkes was first to Tom Soares’ cross from the right but steered his clearance into his own net.

And Jackett had sympathy for the former Tottenham Hotspur man.

The Pompey boss said: ‘We conceded two late goals tonight – certainly the winning goal.

‘It’s an own goal as well and I felt for Anton because he was obviously first for the ball in that situation and it’s really given Luke (McGee) no chance.

‘We scored the crucial first goal but fair play to Wimbledon, they got two back.

‘From 88 minutes onward it gave us no real opportunity to come back.’