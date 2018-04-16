Bradford v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Welcome to our Pompey away travel guide for Bradford, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

• The Ground: Valley Parade. Opened: 1886. Capacity: 25,136. Record attendance: 39,146

Bradford City's Valley Parade

Pompey’s rearranged League One fixture against Bradford City will be played on Tuesday night (7.45pm).

A long trip north is therefore in prospect for Blues supporters.

Valley Parade – now known as the Northern Commercial Stadium for sponsorship purposes – is located at BD8 7DY.

The Bantams’ ground has a capacity of 25,136.

And Blues fans will be in the covered, two tiered, TL Dallas Stand at one end of the stadium.

It is Pompey’s first visit to the ground since they celebrated a 5-0 success and the Division One title in May 2003.

• Getting there: Leave the M1 at junction 42 and take the M62 west towards Halifax and Bradford.

Leave the M62 at junction 26 and take the M606 for Bradford. At the end of the motorway, stay in the right-hand lane and take the Ring Road East (signposted A6177 city centre).

From this point the stadium is well signposted. At the next roundabout turn left along the Ring Road East, passing a McDonalds and then an Asda superstore.

At the next roundabout turn left on to the A650 for the city centre/Keighley. After crossing a further two roundabouts the road becomes three lanes.

Keep in one of the two right-hand lanes (signposted Keighley/Skipton). Continue towards Skipton and eventually you will be able to see the stadium in front of you – to the left.

At the Kia car dealership on your left, turn immediately left into Station Road. At the top of Station Road turn left along Queens Road, then second left into Midland Road for the away entrance.

Allow plenty of time as Bradford gets very congested. There is a cash point at Tesco Express in Manningham Lane, near the ground.

• Car parking: Street parking is available around the ground. There is usually a large stretch of parking available on Midland Road.

Do not park in Foster Square car park as it has a limit of only one-and-a-half hours.

• From the station: The journey from Portsmouth to Bradford Interchange will take five-and-a-half hours.

Trains depart regularly from London Kings Cross to Leeds where you need to change for Bradford Interchange.

The nearest station to the ground is Bradford Forster Square. The journey will also take about five-and-a-half hours.

Trains depart from London Kings Cross and supporters will need to change at Leeds and Shipley.

Please note it will not be possible to get back to London or Portsmouth after the match until the next day.

Check on ojp.nationalrail.co.uk for further details. From Bradford Forster Square, it takes about 10 minutes to walk to the ground.

Leave the station to the right of the ticket office, either up the six or so flights of stairs or via the long ramp further on.

This brings you out on Manor Row, where you should turn right. Keep on this road past the City Gent pub to a massive crossroads.

Here you can either go straight over and walk all the way down Manningham Lane, past The Bradford Arms Pub to Valley Parade, just before the Petrol Station.

Blues fans sitting in the away end will find it easier to turn right at the main crossroads, then left on to Midland Road after 100 yards and follow the road all the way to the turnstiles.

From Bradford Interchange Station it is about a 20-minute walk. The bus station is located nextdoor and numbers 622, 623, 626 or 662 will take you to Manningham Lane, from where you will be able to see the ground.

• Eating and drinking: The Bradford Arms pub, 77 Manningham Lane, BD1 3BA, a few minutes from the ground, serves food, has Sky Sports and will welcome Pompey fans – as will The Queen pub, 36 Bridge Street, BD1 1JU.

The Queen is a traditional pub serving a selection of beers, wines and food. In the retail park near Bradford Forster Square Station is a McDonalds, Greggs and Subway.

About 10-minutes’ walk from the ground, the Cartwright Hotel, 308 Manningham Lane, BD8 7AX, offers accommodation and has a bar.

For real ale lovers, try The Sparrow, 32 North Parade, BD1 3HZ – with it’s cask, keg and bottled beers. Inside the stadium there are kiosks selling the usual food and drink. Alcohol is not always available to visiting supporters.