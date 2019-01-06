I knew I’d not be short of replies when I asked for your stories of Bramall Pain.

Sheffield United’s ground is the latest stop on our tour of venues that have brought the Blues more than their fair share of misery over the years.

We’ve drawn four and lost 21 of our 25 matches there since November 1955 and Graham Dubber cheerfully points out: ‘The 5-0 defeat there in October 1969 was the second of three consecutive five-goal thrashings by the Blades.

‘They won 5-1 at Fratton in August 1969 and in September 1970. Oh how we laughed.’

Richard Brook recalls a couple of nightmarish visits: ‘In 1995 we were 23rd in division one, they were 24th. The legend, Fitzroy Simpson, scored a screamer to put us ahead, then we shipped four to lose 4-1, and it kicked off in the away end. Oh happy days!

‘I also remember a 2-0 defeat there under Tony Pulis – awful game, totally forgettable.’

Darren Crisp shudders to remember December 1986: ‘Down to eight men (although Sheff Utd were reduced to 10) and hearing on the radio, “it's a goal, goal, goal.....” to be informed Paul Mariner had scored an own goal to beat us was one of the low points of the 80s for me.”

A tweeter named‏

@peadubya66 was there that day and says: ‘It was so bad I bought the club video, which had hilarious local commentary.’

The last word on the Blades’ daggers to our hearts goes to Ian White: ‘For me the misery of our last fruitless visit, on a Monday night in 2012, was compounded by the (false) fire alarm in my hotel sounding nearly all night as nobody seemed able to turn it off, so there was not even the consolation of a refreshing night's sleep.’

A little more Bramall Pain – and news of our next stop – next week.