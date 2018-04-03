Bridgman double inspires Pompey Academy

Have your say

Stan Bridgman netted a double as Pompey Academy delivered a convincing victory at Cambridge United in Merit League One on Tuesday.

Dan Smith was also on target for Mark Kelly’s troops in the 3-1 win at the Abbey Stadium.

The young Blues had the game wrapped up by half-time as they took a three-goal lead into the break.

Bridgman netted twice – making it three goals in four matches for the schoolboy.

Second-year scholar Smith, who has been on the first-team bench on numerous occasions this season, also scored for a second successive game.

The U’s grabbed one back in the second half but any chance of a comeback was hindered when they had a man sent off.

The Blues returned to the south coast with all three points and next travel to Swindon Town on Saturday.