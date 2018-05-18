‘Bring midfielder to Pompey on pay-as-you-play deal’

THE SEASON is at a close, but the debate over affairs at Fratton Park continues at The News’ Pompey Facebook page and portsmouth.co.uk.

Unsurprisingly players coming in and out are on the agenda, with Stuart O’Keefe, Conor Chaplin and Adam May’s futures all up for discussion.

And, of course, there’s time to reminisce a decade on from Pompey’s glorious FA Cup win.

O’Keefe is solid in the centre and gives me more confidence than Close or May.

Maybe a one-year deal with some sort of injury/pay-as-you-play deal would be the idea. I think there is definitely a place for him in the squad as it stands as long as his wage demands aren’t crazy.

Matt Bridgman

Offer him a six-month deal, or maybe a pay as you play? If we don’t offer him a deal, I’m sure he’ll find another club quite quickly, and I wish him all the best.

Jake Meyers

Rather poignant that at the exact time Sol lifted the cup aloft my son was born. It was 5.15pm and playing on the radio as he was born - Perfect Day.

Chris Martin

Spent my 50th birthday at Wembley and in London celebrating, what an occasion. Here we are celebrating another 10 years and it’s my 60th.

Chas Couchman

Loved Pedro , much underrated. Was a Champions League winner under Mourinho at Porto, and got back in the Portugal side too. He did a lot of the tidying up work. Glad The News got hold of him.

Steven Timber

In my top five favourite Pompey players during my lifetime. Hugely underrated.

Colin Brown

For me, both May and Close are much more effective when paired with an experienced midfielder. It was only when they were paired together that neither of them looked as though they had a clue.

Doug McFlug

May did not progress last season but he does have ability. Hope he stays and does the business next season.

Julian Parrett

Chaplin is one of our own. However, in my opinion, he was thrust into the mix when many were shown the door.

He is a talented player. He’s hungry and has the passion us fans want to see, but he still needs work. Loaning him out to get some action would be better than letting him go.

Kenny Jacketts Coat