Bristol Rovers v Pompey: Away-Day Guide

Here’s our away travel guide for Pompey’s clash at Bristol Rovers, brought to you by Pam Wilkins and Johnny Moore, in the memory of Ken Malley.

• Where: Memorial Stadium. Opened: 1921. Capacity: 12,300. Record attendance: 12,011

Jayden Stockley and Gareth Evans scored the goals as Pompey won 2-1 at the Memorial Ground on their most recent visit in 2015. Picture: Joe Pepler

On New Year’s Day, Pompey fans will be travelling to Bristol Rovers’ Memorial Stadium, Filton Avenue, Bristol, BS7 0BF.

The ground has a capacity of just more than 12,000 – only around 3,000 of which is seated.

There are a few seats allocated in the South Stand but Blues fans will mostly be in the uncovered East Stand terrace, so hope for dry weather!

Rovers fans are sometimes nicknamed the ‘Gasheads’. This is because their old Eastville Stadium was located near to a – sometimes smelly – gasworks.

• Getting there: The Memorial Stadium is located on Filton Avenue, just off the Gloucester Road (A38), approximately two miles from the centre of Bristol.

Leave the M4 at junction 19 and join the M32. Travel along the M32 for about three miles to junction two.

Exit the M32 at junction two and take the third exit signposted Horfield and Southmead.

Continue, following signs for the Memorial Stadium, until you come to a signal controlled crossroads. Turn left into Filton Avenue.

• Car parking: The car park at the ground is for permit holders only. There should be street parking to be found within five to 10 minutes walk of the ground in Muller Road, Gloucester Road, Kellaway Avenue and their relative side roads.

Be aware this is a predominantly residential area and ensure that private driveways are not obstructed.

• By train: There are direct trains hourly from Portsmouth to Bristol Templemeads, leaving Fratton at 9.31am and 10.31am.

The journey takes two hours and seventeen minutes. Trains return from Bristol Templemeads at 22 minutes past the hour.

It is quite a distance from the station to the ground. So supporters are advised to either take a taxi from Bristol Templemeads or buses 70, 71, and 73, which run from there to Filton Avenue.

Alternatively, the nearest station to the ground – about 20 minutes’ walk away – is Filton Abbey Wood.

Trains leave Bristol Templemeads for Filton Abbey Wood every 20 minutes. The journey takes about 10 minutes.

• Eating and drinking: There are plenty of pubs and places to eat in Bristol city centre.

A favourite of Ken Malley, near Templemeads, is a Wetherspoons pub, the Knights Templar, The Square, Temple Quay, BS1 6DG.

For real ale lovers, there is the King Street Brew House, Welsh Back, BS1 4RR.

The family-friendly pub has a microbrewery, up to 18 different beers and has Sky and BT Sport.

The only pub near the ground welcoming away fans is the Crafty Cow, 635 Gloucester Road, Horfield, BS7 0BJ, formerly known as the Duke of York and the Gloucester Arms.

It has been refurbished, is family friendly and serves food, real ales, traditional cider and craft keg beers.

Pasties and pies are available in the ground but alcohol is not usually on sale to away fans.

• For up to date match day information, follow @PompeyfcCop on Twitter.