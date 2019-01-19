Have your say

Lee Brown rued a lack of cutting edge as Pompey fell to defeat at Oxford.

The Blues suffered back-to-back defeats for the first time this season after a 2-1 loss at the Kassam Stadium.

Lee Brown lines up a shot Picture: Joe Pepler

Kenny Jackett's side failed to create much in the way of clearcut opportunities for the second game on the bounce.,

And Brown acknowledged that played a major role in their downfall.

Brown said: 'For whatever reason we've haven't (had enough cutting edge).

'No one can put their finger on the reason why.

'We'll be working hard in training this week to put things right.

'We've just got to go again and put things right.'