Burgess: Pompey can satisfy my Championship hunger

Christian Burgess believes he can fulfil his Championship ambitions with Pompey.

And the Blues defender has underlined he’s taking nothing for granted when it comes to having a starting place at the start of the campaign.

Pompey defender Christian Burgess. Picture: Neil Marshall

Burgess has stated he has set himself a personal target of playing in the second tier.

The 26-year-old sees no reason why that can’t be achieved with Kenny Jackett’s side next seasom.

Burgess said: ‘You want to play as high as you can – that has to be the end goal and the dream.

‘It would be unbelievable to help Portsmouth get there and do it that way.

‘There’s probably a lot to go and work on. So it’s a big season for me and a big season for the club.’

The immediate aim is for Burgess to win a starting place for the League One curtain-raiser against Luton on August 4.

He added: ‘We’ve shaken off the rust and we’re looking to gel as quickly as possible.

‘There’s a long way and a plenty of time for changes. There’s still going to be people coming in and out, so plenty can happen.

‘We just need to try to be at our best really and maintain the good habits. There is plenty of time for chopping and changing.

‘And there is a lot of competition in the squad as well, which is good. Nobody can rest on their laurels.’