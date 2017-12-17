Campbell: I’d love a Pompey return

Sol Campbell has declared his desire to return to Pompey – in a coaching capacity.

The 43-year-old is eager to get back into the game following a successful period as Trinidad & Tobago’s assistant coach.

Sol Campbell was back at Fratton Park on Saturday. Picture: Joe Pepler

He helped the national side beat the USA in October’s World Cup qualifiers to reach the 2018 finals in Russia.

Now Campbell is searching for a fresh challenge – and revealed he would be open to reuniting with the club where he claimed the 2008 FA Cup.

The Blues’ Cup-final winning skipper was back at Fratton Park on Saturday for the first time since departing in the summer of 2009.

He was Eric Eisner’s guest in the directors’ box and saw Kenny Jackett’s Pompey beat Bury 1-0.

And the central defender, who made 111 appearances and scored twice for the club, announced his interest in returning permanently.

Campbell told The News: ‘I have just finished with Trinidad & Tobago – the last game was against the USA and we knocked them out of the World Cup.

‘For me, it would be great to start back – even if it’s for a couple of days a week.

‘Start building my career, start getting on to the pitch and start connecting with the players again. That is what I definitely want to do.

‘If I could get something at Portsmouth it would be great.

‘I’m getting back and reconnecting with football. I will give something back to football and build. Coaching-wise I would work at any level.

‘It could be a couple of days a week in the youth team, a couple of days with the first team, who knows. I am ready for most things.

‘I’ve got all my badges and I am fully licensed. I’ve had my pro licence for more than two years now, so anything.

‘I just want to get my foot back in the door and build again. Do things quietly, help out the players, give them good nuggets of information about playing and different positions.

‘I know my philosophy and sometimes you need to play it out and see if your philosophy and real-time philosophy marries up.

‘I’d consider that (working at Pompey), for sure.

‘If Pompey would have me, great. Obviously there are a lot of people to talk to but I would love to get back into the game.

‘My heart and soul is burning to get back in. It would be great if something happens.

‘To start at Portsmouth would be great.’

Next year marks the 10th anniversary of Pompey’s win over Cardiff City in the FA Cup final – with Campbell the captain.

He added: ‘It was great to be back – fond memories, fantastic fans. Portsmouth is very close to my heart and a fantastic atmosphere.

‘I had an amazing time from the FA Cup quarter-final against Manchester United and beating them, through to the semi-final and final, and then the parade in Southsea with 250,000 people.

‘I’m never going to forget those things.’