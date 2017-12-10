Charlton 0-1 Pompey: match ratings

Have your say

Gareth Evans was named The News’ Pompey man of the match from yesterday’s victory over Charlton at The Valley.

Here’s how chief sports writer Neil Allen rated the midfielder’s performance, along with those of his Blues team-mates.

Match ratings:

Luke McGee: Vital last-gasp save from Best – 8

Nathan Thompson: Did well up against Holmes – 7

Christian Burgess: Simply magnificent – 8

Matt Clarke: Didn’t put a foot wrong – 8

Brandon Haunstrup: Continues to blossom – 7

Danny Rose: Picks pockets brilliantly – 8

Stuart O’Keefe: Real driving force – 7

Gareth Evans: Rampaging display down the right – 9

Conor Chaplin (1): Not his day – 6

Jamal Lowe: Excellent second half – 8

Brett Pitman: Worked hard but little went right – 6

Subs:

(1) Kyle Bennett (46mins): Some threatening moments – 7