Charlton owner Roland Duchatelet has refused to sanction a move for former Pompey striker Joe Mason.

The forward, who spent the first half of the season on loan at Fratton Park, is without a club after Wolves parted company with him

Former Pompey forward Joe Mason Picture: Robin Jones/Digital South.

He left Molineux just weeks after his deal with Kenny Jackett’s side expired.

Plymouth have also been linked with the 27-year-old, but it appeared Charlton would be his most likely destination.

However. Lee Bowyer’s hopes of adding him to his squad appear over after Duchatelet said no to a potential deal.

And that’s despite the Addicks banking at least £1.5million from the recent sale of Karlan Grant to Huddersfield.

Speaking to the the South London Press, Bowyer said: ‘He (Mason) is the one that we were looking to bring in.

‘But I got a phone call from Steve Gallen (head of recruitment) literally 10 minutes ago saying the owner said no, we can’t bring in another striker because we’ve got Lyle (Taylor), Josh (Parker]) and Igor (Vetokele).’

Mason played four times for Pompey this season but failed to score.

He returned to then parent club Wolves at the start of January.