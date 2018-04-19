Charlton's injury concerns ahead of Pompey trip

Have your say

Charlton Athletic could have five players ruled out with hamstring injuries for their trip to Pompey on Saturday.

But Lee Bowyer refused to name the quintet who may not be available at Fratton Park.

The Addicks delivered a 2-0 win over Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

However, they paid the price as five players picked up hamstring complaints as a result of the heavy New Meadow pitch.

Caretaker boss Bowyer remains hopeful the quintet will be fit for the clash against Kenny Jackett's men.

And he revealed he may make changes to his starting line-up regardless of those who are doubtful.

Bowyer told News Shopper: 'I spoke to the physio and he named five players whose hamstrings are sore and tight. Shrewsbury’s pitch was very heavy.

'We’re going to have to look and see how they are this morning.

'It shows you the work-rate they put in against Shrewsbury on Tuesday night.

'But there are no fresh injuries that I’m aware of, it’s just fatigue and tiredness.

'Hopefully they’re not too serious. There’s one that’s a bit more than tightness.

'At this stage of the season, it’s not like you need to keep them fit, because they're already fit, it’s just a matter of getting their bodies the best we can to go again on Saturday.

'We might make changes anyway because it was a tough game on Tuesday and I made changes them. So I do have fresh players who can come straight back in.'

Midfielder Joe Aribo is also a doubt after missing the Shrewsbury win with a shin injury.

Bowyer added: 'My main concern was the hamstrings.

'Almost half of the starting XI's hamstrings are tight.

'If I call on Joe, I’m sure he’ll put his body on the line for me.'